IBM Mining Process Applications are designed to help you uncover inefficiencies, streamline operations and drive digital transformation. Our process applications offer various prepackaged apps created by IBM and our partners. From IT operations to customer service and beyond, our solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of your business.
Enhance, manage and streamline IT support and operations.
Optimize the incident lifecycle with a proprietary framework and intelligent operations, key performance indicators (KPIs) metrics, dashboards and automation tools. Enhance IT efficiency, boost customer experience and take proactive measures to improve performance monitoring and targeted automation.
Enhance your software product releases, manage the risk of incomplete or late releases and help ensure high-quality standards all while improving development productivity and boosting efficiency.
Streamline service request handling and elevate customer engagements with the customer service process application from IBM Consulting®. Use the IBM® Process Excellence (PEX) Value Triangle to enhance service request efficiency, improve compliance and craft exceptional customer experiences.
Unleash efficiency with the IBM Process Excellence (PEX) Value Triangle. This process app from IBM Consulting accelerates onboarding, helps ensure compliance and elevates the new hire journey. Unlock insights, catalyze performance and cultivate a seamless start for every team member.
Modernize and build resilient supply chain management.
Help businesses optimize and streamline operations with a focus on sustainability. Improve profitability and drive purpose-driven procurement functions by identifying performance gaps in 3 vital areas: efficiency, compliance and experience.
Elevate operational efficiency with IBM® Maximo® integration for complete work order lifecycle management. Enable swift execution of maintenance tasks, minimize backlogs and use artificial intelligence for predictive scheduling to help ensure maximum asset uptime and enhanced decision-making capabilities.
Navigate and optimize your procurement process journey with precision by using the value governance process application from IBM Consulting. Gain crucial insights into KPIs across efficiency, compliance and experience. Help ensure that every decision adds value and transforms procurement into a strategic asset.
Unlock value and drive growth across the entire customer journey.
Incorporate the IBM PEX framework to identify process variations and assess their impact on critical KPIs related to efficiency, customer experience and compliance. The result? Actionable insights that can enhance customer experience, streamline the process, boost loan volumes and manage compliance risk.
Increase, monitor and enhance sales and channel performance.
Reduce time and costs while identifying hindrances from lead management to cash flow. Connect the different business units, such as marketing, sales and finance, along with enterprise applications to improve lead conversion and win rates. Enhance the overall cycle time for lead creation and cash flow.