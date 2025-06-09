IBM Databases are designed to run your applications, analytics, and generative AI workloads across any cloud. Our portfolio of relational and NoSQL databases are designed to run all workloads, while maintaining performance and cost efficiency. We support open standards and integrations with our data platform, watsonx.data, and optimize price-performance for your use cases. Using AI, open-source technologies like Apache Iceberg, and native integrations, you can unify and share a single copy of data and metadata for analytics and AI across databases, all without the need for migration, re-cataloging or SQL usage.
Deploy across on-premises or any cloud, including IBM Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, providing like-for-like compatibility with your on-premises deployments and zero down-time of applications. Native integrations with our data fabric architecture and IBM watsonx™ enable a trusted data foundation to accelerate and scale AI, supported by automated lineage, metadata enrichment, governance and reproducibility of data.
Read the data leader’s guide for choosing the right database solutions for applications, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).
IBM® Db2®
Available on IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, GCP
Available on IBM Cloud
IBM watsonx.data
Available on IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, GCP
IBM® Informix®
Available on IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, GCP
Databases for RabbitMQ
Available on IBM Cloud
Databases for etcd
Available on IBM Cloud
Databases for Redis
Available on IBM Cloud
Databases for Elasticsearch
Available on IBM Cloud
Use native vector database capabilities to unlock enterprise data for gen AI and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) powered apps. Integrate with our suite of data integration, observability, security, and governance capabilities for shared metadata and automated data quality for AI.
No one knows your data like you do. Keep it that way with our decades of expertise in data security, encryption of data in motion and at rest, data masking, compliance and more. Ensure business continuity of your most critical apps with continuous and high availability, multi-AZ deployments, and disaster recovery capabilities.
Pair the appropriate workload with the right analytics engine (Presto, Spark, Db2, Netezza, and more) to optimize for the best price performance and reduce your data warehouse costs by up to 50%.
We meet you where you are to support all workloads, data types, open standards and integrations with our data platform, watsonx.data, to scale analytics and AI with all your data.
Accelerate resiliency, reduce costs and automate database administration management tasks by modernizing to fully managed database and hybrid cloud deployments with comparable on-premises compatibility.
We offer decades of industry expertise, use cases, and IBM Consulting services paired with decades of technical innovation in data, AI, governance and security to future-proof your business for the next generation of workloads.
Our database offerings are designed with open source technologies and built for open source compatibility to enable flexibility of data, table formats, query engines and open-governance, eliminating vendor lock-in and enabling portability of your data and workloads across the enterprise.
Take advantage of open source query engines like Presto and Spark, open source vector databases, Iceberg open table format and open data formats like Parquet, Avro and ORC, facilitating seamless sharing of data and metadata throughout your organization.
Learn more about the open source components of watsonx.data, Db2 Warehouse and Netezza.
Access IBM databases as a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers, including IBM Cloud®, Amazon Web Services (AWS), including Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) for Db2 and Azure. Automate database management tasks and gain control over scalability, high availability, continuous updates and cost-effective, consumption-based pricing in the cloud.
Deploy IBM databases as containers on cloud-managed Red Hat® OpenShift® or Kubernetes services available on AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud services.
Obtain IBM database software through traditional installation on either on-premises infrastructure or cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service.
1 When comparing the published 2023 list prices normalized for VPC hours of watsonx.data to several major cloud data warehouse vendors. Savings can vary depending on configurations, workloads and vendor.
2 IBM like-for-like on-premises compatibility when moving to SaaS or hybrid deployments. Data provided by Conestoga Wood Specialties that they experienced zero downtime or changes to applications when modernizing from Netezza on-premises to SaaS on AWS.
3 Data provided by Owen’s Illinois when migrating from Oracle to Db2.