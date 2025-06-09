Database Solutions

Why IBM Databases?

IBM Databases are designed to run your applications, analytics, and generative AI workloads across any cloud. Our portfolio of relational and NoSQL databases are designed to run all workloads, while maintaining performance and cost efficiency. We support open standards and integrations with our data platform, watsonx.data, and optimize price-performance for your use cases. Using AI, open-source technologies like Apache Iceberg, and native integrations, you can unify and share a single copy of data and metadata for analytics and AI across databases, all without the need for migration, re-cataloging or SQL usage.

Deploy across on-premises or any cloud, including IBM Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, providing like-for-like compatibility with your on-premises deployments and zero down-time of applications. Native integrations with our data fabric architecture and IBM watsonx™ enable a trusted data foundation to accelerate and scale AI, supported by automated lineage, metadata enrichment, governance and reproducibility of data.