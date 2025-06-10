Data fabric solutions

Fragmented data stacks, productivity pressures and the lack of data preparedness for generative AI are driving enterprises to evaluate new data strategies. Data fabric is designed to bring the power of generative AI to streamline the integration, curation, governance and delivery of high-quality data for analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The next-generation data fabric is hybrid by design and can run anywhere, on-premises or in any cloud environment. It also integrates across hybrid data planes, supporting any style of data integration.

Data fabric introduces new data intelligence and integration tools to prepare data for generative AI, helping to ensure readiness for both structured and unstructured data in AI initiatives. By streamlining data preparation and integration, organizations can unlock productivity for their data teams and drive business innovation.