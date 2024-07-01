IBM acquires StreamSets, a leading real-time data integration company

The emergence of generative AI has heightened the significance of data. According to IDC, stored data is set to increase by 250% by 2025 (link resides outside ibm.com), rapidly propagating on-premises and across clouds, applications and locations with compromised quality.

With growth comes complexity. Multiple data applications, formats and data silos make it harder for organizations to use all their data for AI. Data is becoming more diverse, distributed and dynamic, stored across multiple systems and repositories in hybrid and multicloud environments, ultimately resulting in data silos. This remarkable growth has posed a substantial challenge for organizations in curating high-quality data assets for analytics and AI use cases.

Effectively managing data quality within a distributed data landscape stands as a major obstacle for organizations striving to become more data-driven and embrace cutting-edge generative AI technologies. By prioritizing seamless integration between products and emphasizing strategic architectural decisions, organizations can gain a significant competitive edge with their AI implementations.

Using the real-time and streaming capabilities provided by StreamSets, coupled with IBM Data Fabric’s top-tier data integration services facilitated through IBM® DataStage® for bulk processing and bolstered by data observability via IBM® Databand®, enables us to comprehensively address modern data pipeline workloads.

With StreamSets’ innovative visual-oriented approach to building real-time data pipelines, we can now offer our clients the ability to capture and stream data in real time, regardless of its structure or complexity. This means that our clients can respond faster to changing business conditions, make more informed decisions and drive greater innovation.

Other features of StreamSets include: