Data presents an invaluable opportunity for organizations to innovate, but only if they know what to do with it—LIST does. Partly funded by its government, the research and technology organization must remain at the forefront of innovation. LIST focuses on applied research and technology transfer and the huge demand for data with its four domain-specifics:

Environment : biotechnologies, energy systems, agriculture and natural resources management

: biotechnologies, energy systems, agriculture and natural resources management Informatics : industry 4.0, automotive, mobility and logistics, health techs, edutechs, finance

: industry 4.0, automotive, mobility and logistics, health techs, edutechs, finance Materials : nanomaterials, nanotechnology, structural composites and functional polymers

: nanomaterials, nanotechnology, structural composites and functional polymers Space: space resources for human and robotic exploration

The need to integrate a scalable platform that could handle complex and varied data sets became apparent to LIST. The organization needed digital tools to create a professional environment that enabled trust between data scientists and the private and public entities using the research.



“When you move on to big data sets, you’ll need additional resources and performance, and this is one of the important aspects that we need in a platform,” explains Eric Dubois, Public Affairs and Digital Platform Chief Architect at LIST. “A platform that can support all this activity, from early to mature prototypes with all the scalabilities.”

Another dimension of the proposed platform came down to compliance, as security and privacy issues are extremely important for LIST and its partners. The research organization reports on multiple facets of its data—its usage, security, privacy and storage—and it was integral to have a centralized facility to host the information for researchers to access.