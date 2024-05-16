Home Databases Cloud Databases MySQL IBM Cloud® Databases for MySQL
A fully managed MySQL relational database service. Deploy and scale effortlessly to drive innovation.
View pricing options Start your free trial
Representation of a database connecting to a server
Business transformation begins here

Fully managed MySQL: Purpose-built for mission-critical workloads, offering sure performance with scalability, security and a de facto standard for web apps.

The most popular open-source relational database MySQL makes it easy to deploy, operate and scale cloud-native applications. 

Focus on applications and business dev — and not database management — with this fully managed MySQL service.

Use cases

Hybrid OLTP and OLAP workloads Run transactional (OLTP) and real-time operational intelligence processing (OLAP) workloads simultaneously within one database platform.
Cloud-native applications Boost agility with modern, cloud-native MySQL-based apps. Provision resources to assist new business opportunities while automating management tasks.
Microservices Build small, independent and loosely coupled microservices-based web apps with a reliable, flexible MySQL database.
Why IBM Cloud?

The management and maintenance of infrastructure and database server is simplified with this managed MySQL service. Quickly automate your routine tasks.

Feature 

Self-hosted MySQL

IBM Cloud® Databases for MySQL

Autoscaling

Automatic, point-in-time recovery backups

High availability with 99.99% SLA across three data centers in an IBM Cloud® multi-zone region

Out-of-the-box integration with IBM Cloud® Virtual Server for VPC

Instant provisioning with industry best-practice configurations

Transparent operating system management, security and upgrades

Server acquisition, management and maintenance

Bring your own encryption key for data at rest

Native monitoring and audit integration

Seamless integration with observability services

Reliable. Customizable. Open source. Fully managed MySQL

IBM manages backups, read replicas, logging, monitoring, scaling and more.

 High availability

MySQL deployments use multiple availability zones for a 99.99% SLA.

 Advanced security

Data is encrypted at rest and in motion. Compliant with HIPAA and GDPR.

 Scale effortlessly

Scale disk independently to fit your dynamic app requirements with easy to use auto-scaling and hourly billing.

 Automation aware

Go global with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools at no extra charge.

 Flexible options

Separately scale disk, RAM and vCPUs without the need to migrate instance classes.
Related products IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Build a data fabric connecting siloed data across a hybrid cloud landscape, without moving it.

 IBM Cloud® Code Engine

Run your application, batch job, or container on a managed serverless platform.

 IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL

A powerful, open-source, object-relational database that is highly customizable.
Get started
Create an account at no charge

Access IBM Cloud® Databases for MySQL and try over 40 always-free products with no time limit.

 Read more Get pricing options

Get pricing details, create a quote and more.

 Read more View product documentation

See documents to answer any technical questions, including how to get started, security matters, etc.

 Read more