IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create an industry-leading, enterprise-grade data and AI services using open source ecosystems — all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale. As a part of this partnership, IBM provides the following advantages:

Joint enterprise customer programs to better integrate data and AI across the IBM and Cloudera ecosystems.

Sales and support of Cloudera products and app sunder a multiyear contract.

Migration assistance to future Cloudera products and services with the world-class data and AI expertise from IBM.

Accelerated deployment of hybrid multicloud data and AI solution with common security and governance.

Combine Cloudera DataFlow with Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak® for Data capabilities, built on an open, extensible architecture. Collaboratively build models to apply to stream flows and analyze massive amounts of data in real-time. Make sense of your data — unstructured text, video, audio, geospatial and sensor — so you can spot opportunities and risks as they happen. Check out the blog on deeper integration.