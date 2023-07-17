Exploring the AI and data capabilities of watsonx

To help our clients take advantage of AI, we built a family of foundation models of different sizes and architectures, and carefully selected open-source generative AI models. Each IBM-trained foundation model brings together cutting-edge innovations from IBM Research and the open research community. These models have been trained on IBM curated datasets that have been mined to remove hateful, abusing and profane text (HAP).

With multiple families in plan, the first release is the Slate family of models, which represent an encoder-only architecture. These encoder-only architecture models are fast and effective for many enterprise NLP tasks, such as classifying customer feedback and extracting information from large documents. While they require task-specific labeled data for fine tuning, they also offer clients the best cost performance trade-off for non-generative use cases. These Slate models are fine-tuned via Jupyter notebooks and APIs.

To bridge the tuning gap, watsonx.ai offers a Prompt Lab, where users can interact with different prompts using prompt engineering on generative AI models for both zero-shot prompting and few-shot prompting. This allows users to accomplish different Natural Language Processing (NLP) functional tasks and take advantage of IBM vetted pre-trained open-source foundation models. Encoder-decoder and decoder-only large language models are available in the Prompt Lab today.

Capabilities within the Prompt Lab include:

Summarize : Transform text with domain-specific content into personalized overviews and capture key points (e.g., sales conversation summaries, insurance coverage, meeting transcripts, contract information)

Generate : Generate text content for a specific purpose, such as marketing campaigns, job descriptions, blogs or articles, and email drafting support.

Extract : Analyze existing unstructured text content to surface insights in specialized domain areas, such as audit acceleration, SEC 10K fact extraction and user research findings.

Classify : Read and classify written input with as few as zero examples, such as sorting of customer complaints, threat and vulnerability classification, sentiment analysis, and customer segmentation.

Question & Answering: Based on a set of documents or dynamic content, create a question-answering feature grounded on product specific content, such as building a Q&A resource from a broad knowledge base to provide customer service assistance.

Our viewpoint is that a single foundation model will not be the best fit for the wide range of enterprise use cases. That’s why we’re initially releasing five open-source models as part of the Prompt Lab sourced from Hugging Face, which can also be authored by third parties.

The models being released in the Prompt Lab include: