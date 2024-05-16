Home Databases Cloud Databases Redis IBM Cloud Databases for Redis®*
What is IBM Cloud® Databases for Redis?

IBM Cloud Databases for Redis  lets you use counters, queues, lists and HyperLogLogs to handle complex data issues simply.

How customers use it

Database cache Leverage a cache in front of your database to reduce load on your data store, improve response times for users and scale the read/write capabilities of your application. Learn more
Counting and queuing Analyze and observe metrics for applications, such as monitoring user growth, sign-ons and leaderboards. Learn more
Feature spotlights IBM Cloud Databases for Redis features Fully managed

Developers can focus on building applications rather than handling backups, logging, monitoring, scaling, hardware setup and software patching.

 Advanced security

Data is encrypted at rest and in motion, and integration with IBM® Key Protect lets you bring your own encryption key for data at rest.

 Elastic scaling

IBM Cloud Databases for Redis allows you to scale disk and RAM independently to best fit your application requirements.

 Open source compatible

The service is compatible with Redis APIs, data formats and clients, which means that applications that already leverage Redis can easily use IBM Cloud Databases for Redis as a drop-in replacement.

 Highly available

The standard configuration includes two data members configured for high availability to provide a 99.99% SLA.

 Automation aware

Get to global scale with integrated, infrastructure-as-code tools, such as IBM Cloud Schematics with Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® support at no additional charge.
*Redis is a registered trademark of Redis Ltd. Any rights therein are reserved to Redis Ltd. Any use by IBM is for referential purposes only and does not indicate any sponsorship, endorsement or affiliation between Redis and IBM.