Cockroach Labs
and IBM

Unlock limitless, proven success and effortlessly scale your business with IBM and Cockroach Labs 

3D rendering of colorful digital waves

Develop and expand applications globally

Empower your business with Cockroach Labs and IBM to effortlessly scale to meet the needs of your business. Seamlessly handle massive transactional workloads globally, flexibly and consistently with secure access and zero downtime.  
Flexible global scale

Instantly scale data and applications across multiple regions with CockroachDB’s distributed SQL. Consistently meet demand and easily handle large workloads globally whether deployed in the cloud, on-premises or in your own cloud environment.
Unmatched continuous resilience

Achieve uninterrupted availability with distributed SQL features, across any zone or region with automatic failover, reliable data protection and zero-downtime upgrades with our multi-active infrastructure.  
End-to-end security and compliance

Confidently navigate data security and manage your sensitive workflows with IBM’s trusted encryption, confidential computing and compliance frameworks, while CockroachDB gives control over data locality to help meet regulatory and compliance requirements.
Optimized AI capabilities

Unlock the power of your business by optimizing your data with AI for modern workloads. Enhance accessibility by running applications and services across multiple regions and controlling where data resides.  

Features

Man in a suit interacting with a digital network technology panel

Easily access the database at any time and achieve automatic data replication, strong consistency and elastic scale without manual intervention.

 
Data center with racks full of servers and network equipment, illuminated by colorful LEDs

Smoothly migrate and integrate with existing applications and tooling with the PostgreSQL interface.
3D rendering of colorful circuit with the "AI" logo on it

Quickly run AI workloads alongside operational workloads and achieve scalability, resilience, and data optimization with Native vector data type and indexing capabilities.  
Man in a suit interacting with a digital network technology panel

Use cases

Illustration of financial technology and digital payment concepts
Easily deliver payments anywhere

Deliver accurate payment transactions and ensure payment systems are always available everywhere for your customers. 

 
Illustration of financial and investment concepts, including growth charts and currency symbols
Efficiently manage orders and inventory

Enhance productivity for order and inventory management systems by saving on yearly infrastructure and ensuring application services are in sync with accurate inventory information.

 
Illustration of digital security technology with different components, including a blue protective shield, circuits, and blocks
Quickly identify access management

Eliminate time-consuming secure access authenticating and authorization for systems and data anywhere. Accurately hit the database closest to your customer, while still having CockroachDB function as a single logical system with CockroachDB’s built-in replication, geo-distribution, and ACID guarantees.

  
Illustration of blocks connected in a digital technology network
Reliably centralize and scale metadata

Consolidate metadata from diverse sources into a single, globally consistent system. With CockroachDB’s distributed architecture, ensure metadata is highly available, immediately accessible and always correct—no matter the region. Manage regulatory and operational requirements by maintaining control over where metadata resides, while enabling real-time access and updates for critical services.
