Unlock limitless, proven success and effortlessly scale your business with IBM and Cockroach Labs
Empower your business with Cockroach Labs and IBM to effortlessly scale to meet the needs of your business. Seamlessly handle massive transactional workloads globally, flexibly and consistently with secure access and zero downtime.
Instantly scale data and applications across multiple regions with CockroachDB’s distributed SQL. Consistently meet demand and easily handle large workloads globally whether deployed in the cloud, on-premises or in your own cloud environment.
Achieve uninterrupted availability with distributed SQL features, across any zone or region with automatic failover, reliable data protection and zero-downtime upgrades with our multi-active infrastructure.
Confidently navigate data security and manage your sensitive workflows with IBM’s trusted encryption, confidential computing and compliance frameworks, while CockroachDB gives control over data locality to help meet regulatory and compliance requirements.
Unlock the power of your business by optimizing your data with AI for modern workloads. Enhance accessibility by running applications and services across multiple regions and controlling where data resides.