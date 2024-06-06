What is vector search?

In contrast to traditional search, which typically uses keyword search, vector search relies on vector similarity search techniques like k-nearest neighbor search (knn) to retrieve data points similar to a query vector based on some distance metric. Vectors capture semantic relationships and similarities between data points, enabling semantic search instead of simple keyword search.

To illustrate the difference between traditional keyword and vector search, let’s go through an example. Say you are looking for information on the best pizza restaurant and you search for “best pizza restaurant” in a traditional keyword search engine. The keyword search looks for pages that contain the exact words “best”, “pizza” and “restaurant” and only returns results like “Best Pizza Restaurant” or “Pizza restaurant near me”. Traditional keyword search focuses on matching the keywords rather than understanding the context or intent behind the search.

By contrast, in a semantic vector search, the search engine understands the intent behind the query. Semantic, by definition, means relating to meaning in language, that is, semantic search understands the meaning and context of a query. In this case, it would look for content that talks about top-rated or highly recommended pizza places, even if the exact words "best pizza restaurant" are not used in the content. The results are more contextually relevant and might include articles or guides that discuss high quality pizza places in various locations.

Traditional search methods typically represent data using discrete tokens or features, such as keywords, tags or metadata. As shown in our example above, these methods rely on exact matches to retrieve relevant results. By contrast, vector search represents data as dense vectors (a vector in which most or all of the elements are non-zero) in a continuous vector space, the mathematical space in which data is represented as vectors. Each dimension of the dense vector corresponds to a latent feature or aspect of the data, an underlying characteristic or attribute that is not directly observed but is inferred from the data through mathematical models or algorithms. These latent features capture the hidden patterns and relationships in the data, enabling more meaningful and accurate representations of items as vectors in a high-dimensional space.