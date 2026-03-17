What is secure coding?

Secure coding, also referred to as secure programming, is the practice of writing source code that can defend against cyberattacks from threat actors. Embedding security into code helps limit vulnerabilities, creating software that’s robust and resilient enough to resist cyberthreats.

Secure programming is a vital part of the secure software development life cycle (SSDLC). Unlike the traditional SDLC where security enters the equation only during the testing phase, SSDLC incorporates cybersecurity into every stage of the software development process. Code security isn’t merely an afterthought, an optional add-on or a separate aspect but an essential element of building secure software.

Secure coding also falls under the broader umbrella of application security. While secure programming focuses on integrating cybersecurity into code, application security covers a wide scope of security measures—from hardware safeguards to software-based defenses—and spans the entire SDLC.

Vulnerability exploitation has become the leading cause of attacks, according to IBM’s 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. Shifting to a more proactive and preventive approach such as secure coding can catch threats before they escalate.