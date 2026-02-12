What is software composition analysis (SCA)?

SCA tools operate by scanning the software’s source code, collecting it in a database, comparing it to known vulnerability databases, checking for updates or licensing issues and then producing a report.

While software composition analysis can scan all kinds of software elements, including proprietary components and container images, it is most commonly used to analyze open source libraries. Open source components are included to some extent in nearly every modern codebase, and because vulnerabilities in their code are public knowledge it is especially important to keep open source software updated and transparent.

SCA tools manage the risks of security vulnerabilities from software components of unknown origin, compatibility issues between different open-source licenses and incomplete or insufficient documentation or support for open-source libraries.

Software composition analysis is part of the cloud-native DevOps pipeline that integrates the software development process with IT operations. SCA also support an organization’s security posture as part of the DevSecOps pipeline, which integrates security with development and operations. SCA tools can be deployed in an integrated development environment (IDE), providing code analysis in real-time during the development process.

SCA differs from other forms of vulnerability scanning such as static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST) and dependency scanning.

IT teams often use SCA tools to generate a software bill of materials (SBOM). The SBOM lists all components, libraries and modules in a software product in a machine-readable format for compliance and supply chain security. SBOMs can also further inform SCA scanning policies.

According to survey data from the International Data Corporation, 93 percent of companies with at least 100 employees used open source software as of 2024, which highlights the widespread need for SCA solutions.1