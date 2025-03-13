What is a software bill of materials (SBOM)?

Software development teams started using SBOMs over a decade ago to manage open-source libraries and third-party repositories. Cybersecurity concerns moved SBOMs to center stage after major supply chain attacks exposed critical weaknesses. The 2020 SolarWinds breach saw attackers insert malicious code into trusted software updates, affecting 18,000 organizations including multiple government agencies. Shortly after, the 2021 Log4j vulnerability was exposed, affecting hundreds of millions of devices globally and further revealing how compromised components might threaten entire systems.

These cyber attacks highlighted a stark reality: organizations, including federal government agencies, lacked visibility into the components and dependencies within their software systems. This lack of visibility makes it difficult to assess cybersecurity risks and respond to threats effectively. The urgency of the threat spurred decisive action from the White House. Executive Order 14028 mandated SBOMs for all federal software procurement in May 2021.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) established the minimum elements for SBOMs that software vendors must follow when selling to government entities. In September 2024, CISA published a document titled "Framing Software Component Transparency," expanding upon these minimum requirements and providing more detailed guidance on SBOM implementation and management across the software ecosystem.



This federal directive now serves as a model for software transparency across industries. For instance, in the financial services industry, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0 includes requirements for software inventory management to protect payment systems and address vulnerabilities. In healthcare, the FDA requires SBOMs for medical devices, while the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) recommends their use to safeguard medical devices and patient data systems.

These industry guidelines and recommendations reflect a broader shift toward SBOM adoption across the private sector. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 60% of organizations building or procuring critical infrastructure software will mandate SBOMs, up from less than 20% in 2022. This adoption is driven by necessity—recent analysis shows that over 90% of modern software applications contains open-source dependencies , with 74% containing high-risk dependencies. Organizations are increasingly using SBOMs to meet compliance requirements, validate third-party components and address security vulnerabilities as they're discovered.