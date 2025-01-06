Today’s organizations are drowning in applications. With hundreds and sometimes thousands of disconnected tools, data silos are trapping valuable information and isolating teams from the insights they need to drive the business forward.

With estimates of around 1 billion new logical applications being created worldwide by 2028, managing data effectively across disparate systems has become a pressing challenge. When critical information is locked away within individual applications, it becomes inaccessible to other teams that could benefit from it.

It is estimated that there are over 500 average dependencies per application today. New companies are entering the dev tool market at a CAGR of 14.6%. The growth of applications is fragmenting data across organizations, and organizations need actionable strategies to bridge these gaps effectively.