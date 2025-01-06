Today’s organizations are drowning in applications. With hundreds and sometimes thousands of disconnected tools, data silos are trapping valuable information and isolating teams from the insights they need to drive the business forward.
With estimates of around 1 billion new logical applications being created worldwide by 2028, managing data effectively across disparate systems has become a pressing challenge. When critical information is locked away within individual applications, it becomes inaccessible to other teams that could benefit from it.
It is estimated that there are over 500 average dependencies per application today. New companies are entering the dev tool market at a CAGR of 14.6%. The growth of applications is fragmenting data across organizations, and organizations need actionable strategies to bridge these gaps effectively.
Organizations today are adopting more cloud, SaaS and custom-built applications to address their unique needs. What used to be a centralized IT environment has evolved into a vast ecosystem of tools spanning departments, regions and teams.
Research shows that organizations use an average of 130+ applications and for larger enterprises that number can exceed 1,000. This application growth adds complexity, making data management and accessibility a growing challenge.
With more applications comes an increase in complexity. Data silos are created when applications operate independently, preventing access to essential information and hindering collaboration. This fragmentation not only complicates data management but also hinders decision-making as valuable insights remain untapped.
In fact, according to a June 2023 blog post written by IDC, 33% of executives admit they often don’t get around to using the data they receive. This underscores the real cost of data silos: critical information is gathered but fails to drive action because it’s inaccessible, poorly integrated, or simply overwhelming to manage. Some challenges of this fragmentation include:
Imagine a global retail company managing its inventory across multiple regional markets. Each region uses a different application to track stock, sales and customer orders. These systems aren’t globally connected and thus don’t communicate with one another, creating data silos. This company’s specific challenges include:
Implementing these strategies will help organizations better manage the complexity of application growth while bridging data silos effectively.
1. Centralize application management
Using a centralized management approach provides modern IT and business leaders a way to maintain efficiency, security and control across their application portfolio. This provides enterprises with a clear and structured view of applications, their usage and the data they manage to promote business agility. A centralized management approach includes:
2. Safeguard data interoperability across applications
Systems must communicate seamlessly to reduce data silos and improve accessibility. This allows enterprises to improve analytical results, drive strategic planning, increase operational efficiency and easily manage risk and compliance. System communication solutions include:
3. Establish a data governance framework
A robust data governance strategy with organizational alignment and technical infrastructure maintains consistency and safeguard data quality across the enterprise. Elements of this strategy include:
4. Leverage AI and automation
AI and automation can streamline data access, improving efficiency and cross-functional collaboration. Solutions include:
5. Foster a culture of collaboration
While technical solutions are essential, a collaborative culture is critical for breaking down silos while managing application growth. Building a culture of collaboration combines technology, people and processes to improve data quality, data connectivity and data-driven strategic planning. Increase collaboration with:
While best practices can help mitigate the challenges of application growth and data silos, organizations need advanced tools to manage this complexity at scale. IBM® Concert® provides a centralized view of applications, including performance and health.
It also maps dependencies and consolidates insights on vulnerabilities, compliance and certificates. With AI-driven insights, workflows, real-time custom dashboards, automated remediation and customizable metrics to measure posture against best practice, IBM Concert enables organizations to streamline operations, boost security and drive effective collaboration across departments.
As application ecosystems expand, so do the challenges of managing data silos and application sprawl. By implementing these best practices and leveraging innovative tools like IBM Concert, organizations can foster a more integrated, efficient and secure environment.
Eliminate data silos and build a more connected future with a free 30-day trial of IBM Concert
IBM Process Mining delivers a 176% ROI, USD 968K revenue growth, and cost savings in a Forrester Total Economic Impact Study.
Discover how AI can enhance customer service experiences by providing self-service, routing to human agents and augmenting problem-solving skills.
Learn how IBM helps employees eliminate manual tasks and shift more focus to their most valuable and valued work.
Rethink your business with AI and IBM automation, which helps make IT systems more proactive, processes more efficient and people more productive.
Discover business process automation solutions that deliver intelligent automations quickly with low-code tooling.
IBM ensures business transformation for enterprise clients with its extreme automation consulting services.