Published: 9 August 2024
Contributors: Matthew Finio, Amanda Downie
What is a cybersecurity risk assessment?

cybersecurity risk assessment is a process used to identify, evaluate and prioritize potential threats and vulnerabilities to an organization's information systems to mitigate risks and enhance security measures.

A cybersecurity risk assessment is a systematic process for identifying, evaluating and prioritizing potential threats and vulnerabilities within an organization’s information technology (IT) environment.

The assessment is a crucial part of the organization's overall cybersecurity program for safeguarding sensitive information, information systems and other critical assets from cyberthreats. The assessment helps organizations understand risks to business objectives, evaluate the likelihood and impact of cyberattacks and develop recommendations to mitigate these risks.

The assessment process begins by identifying critical assets, including hardware, software, sensitive data, networks and IT infrastructure and cataloging potential threats and vulnerabilities. These threats can come from various sources, such as hackers, malware, ransomware, insider threats or natural disasters. Vulnerabilities might include outdated software, weak passwords or unsecured networks. 

Once threats and vulnerabilities are identified, the risk assessment process evaluates their potential risks and impact, estimating the likelihood of occurrence and the potential damage.

Popular methodologies and frameworks, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework and International Standards Organization (ISO) 2700, offer structured approaches to conducting these assessments. They help organizations prioritize risks and allocate resources effectively to reduce them. 

Custom frameworks can also be developed to suit specific organizational needs. The goal is to create a risk matrix or similar tool that helps prioritize risks, improving cyber risk management and enabling organizations to focus on the most critical areas for improvement.

Conducting regular cybersecurity risk assessments helps organizations stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape, protect valuable assets and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements such as GDPR.

Cybersecurity assessments make it easier to share information about potentially high risks to stakeholders and help leaders make more informed decisions regarding risk tolerance and security policies. These steps ultimately enhance the overall information security and cybersecurity posture of the organization.
Why is a cybersecurity risk assessment important?

With the global average cost of a data breach in 2024 reaching USD 4.88 million,1 a cybersecurity risk assessment is crucial.

Businesses are increasingly relying on digital business operations and artificial intelligence (AI), yet only 24% of gen AI initiatives are secured.1 The assessment enables organizations to identify risks to their data, networks and systems. At a time when cyberattacks are more common and sophisticated than ever, this evaluation allows them to take proactive steps to mitigate or reduce these risks.

Conducting regular cyber risk assessments is essential to keep an organization’s risk profile up to date, especially as its networks and systems evolve. They also help prevent data breaches and application downtime, ensuring that both internal and customer-facing systems remain functional.

Cybersecurity assessments also help organizations avoid long-term costs and reputational damage by preventing or reducing data breaches and application downtime, ensuring that both internal and customer-facing systems remain functional.

A proactive approach to cybersecurity helps in developing a response and recovery plan for potential cyberattacks, enhancing the overall resilience of the organization. The approach also creates opportunities for optimization by clearly identifying opportunities to bolster vulnerability management and supports regulatory compliance with standards such as HIPAA and PCI DSS. Strong compliance is vital for avoiding legal and financial penalties.

By safeguarding critical information assets, organizations can strengthen data security, maintain business continuity and protect their competitive edge. Ultimately, security risk assessments are integral to any organization's broader cybersecurity risk management framework, providing a template for future assessments and ensuring repeatable processes even with staff turnover.
How to perform a cybersecurity risk assessment

Performing a cybersecurity risk assessment involves several structured steps for security teams to systematically identify, evaluate and mitigate risks:

1. Determine the scope of the assessment
2. Identify and prioritize assets
3. Identify cyberthreats and vulnerabilities
4. Assess and analyze risks
5. Calculate the probability and impact of risks
6. Prioritize risks based on cost-benefit analysis
7. Implement security controls
8. Monitor and document results

Determine the scope of the assessment

  • Define the scope, which might be the entire organization or a specific unit, location or business process.
  • Ensure stakeholder support and familiarize everyone with assessment terminology and relevant standards.

 

Identify and prioritize assets

  • Perform a data audit to establish a comprehensive and current inventory of IT assets (hardware, software, data, networks).
  • Classify assets based on value, legal standing and business importance. Identify critical assets.
  • Create a network architecture diagram to visualize asset interconnectivity and entry points.

 

Identify cyberthreats and vulnerabilities

  •  Identify vulnerabilities, such as IT misconfigurations, unpatched systems and weak passwords.
  •  Identify threats, such as malware, phishing, insider threats and natural disasters.
  •  Use frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK and the National Vulnerability Database for reference.

 

Assess and analyze risks

  • Perform risk analysis, evaluating the likelihood of each threat taking advantage of a vulnerability and the potential impact on the organization.
  • Use a risk matrix to prioritize risks based on their likelihood and impact.
  • Consider factors like discoverability, exploitability and reproducibility of vulnerabilities.

 

Calculate the probability and impact of risks

  • Determine the probability of an attack and the impact on confidentiality, integrity and availability of data.
  • Develop a consistent assessment tool to quantify the impact of vulnerabilities and threats.
  • Translate these assessments into monetary losses, recovery costs and fines, as well as reputational harm.

 

Prioritize risks based on cost-benefit analysis

  • Review vulnerabilities and prioritize them based on their risk level and potential impact on the budget.
  • Develop a treatment plan, including preventive measures, to address high-priority risks.
  • Consider organizational policies, feasibility, regulations and organizational attitude toward risk.

 

Implement security controls

  • Mitigate identified risks by developing and implementing security controls.
  • Controls can be technical (for example, firewalls and encryption) or nontechnical (policies and physical security measures).
  • Consider preventive and detective controls and ensure they are properly configured and integrated.

 

Monitor and document results

  • Continuously monitor the effectiveness of implemented controls and conduct regular audits and assessments.
  • Document the entire process, including risk scenarios, assessment results, remediation actions and progress status.
  • Prepare detailed reports for stakeholders and update the risk register regularly.

 
Cybersecurity risk assessment benefits

A cybersecurity risk assessment provides several significant benefits for an organization. These benefits collectively contribute to a stronger, more resilient cybersecurity framework and support the organization's overall operational efficiency.

1. Enhanced security posture
2. Improved availability
3. Minimized regulatory risk
4. Optimized resources
5. Reduced costs

Enhanced security posture

A cybersecurity risk assessment improves overall security across the IT environment by:

  • Increasing visibility into IT assets and applications.
  • Creating a complete inventory of user privileges, Active Directory activity and identities.
  • Identifying weaknesses across devices, applications and user identities.
  • Highlighting specific vulnerabilities that might be used by threat actors and cybercriminals.
  • Supporting the development of robust incident response and recovery plans.

Improved availability

Enhances the availability of applications and services by avoiding downtime and disruptions caused by security incidents.

Minimized regulatory risk

Ensures more reliable compliance with relevant data protection requirements and standards.

Optimized resources

Identifies high-priority activities based on risk and impact, allowing for more effective allocation of security measures.

Reduced costs

Helps reduce costs by enabling earlier mitigation of vulnerabilities and preventing attacks before they occur.
Footnotes

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, IBM, 2024