Software development traditionally follows a linear path: plan, code, test, deploy. For decades, security only entered the equation during the testing phase—after thousands of lines of code were already written.

SSDLC challenges this traditional approach by embedding security into all phases of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) from day one. The SSDLC is often structured into nine phases: requirements, analysis, planning, design, development, documentation, testing, deployment and maintenance.

Teams begin by discussing security concerns alongside functional requirements while developers write secure code by using validated inputs and authentication standards. Testing runs continuously, not just before release, often through automated code reviews.

This “shift left” approach—moving security earlier in the development process—can help transform how organizations build software. Instead of asking “Is this secure?” during testing, teams ask “How do we make this secure?” before writing the first line of code.

For example, consider a banking application. Traditional development might discover an SQL injection vulnerability during prelaunch testing, requiring developers to rewrite database interactions across hundreds of files. With an SSDLC, teams are far more likely to detect that vulnerability earlier because security checks run throughout design, build and test.

Recent data helps show why this proactive approach matters. According to a recent supply chain security study, software supply chain attacks rose 1300% in just three years.1

SSDLC can help protect organizations against these cyberattacks and others by detecting vulnerabilities earlier—when fixes are simplest and least costly. It can also help maintain compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).