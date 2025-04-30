What is code refactoring?

Abstraction is a foundational concept in object-oriented programming. It entails generalizing objects so the complex details are hidden and only the essential information remains.

In code refactoring, abstraction is typically implemented for large codebases. It consists of 2 mechanisms:

● The pull-up method pulls code from a subclass and moves it up in the hierarchy to an abstract class or superclass. This allows for less code duplication and better reusability of any shared attributes or functions.

● The push-down method pushes code from an abstract class or superclass down to a subclass for logic that isn’t reusable or only applies to a particular subclass.