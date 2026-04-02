What is Developer Experience?

It’s important to note, however, that increasing developer productivity and improving developer experience are not always synonymous. In an eight-month study, Harvard Business Review (HBR) found that even when the use of AI was fully optional, “employees worked at a faster pace, took on a broader scope of tasks, and extended work into more hours of the day, often without being asked to do so.” AI helps increase productivity, but the downstream effects of that productivity boost can become unsustainable, leading to cognitive fatigue and burnout.2

The impact of AI on developer experience can extend beyond your developers’ direct use of it. In particular, HBR’s research observed that the increased frequency of non-engineers using AI to generate code results in engineers spending more time reviewing and correcting their colleagues’ AI-generated work. HBR noted that “these demands extended beyond formal code review. Engineers increasingly found themselves coaching colleagues who were ‘vibe-coding’ and finishing partially complete pull requests.”

Furthermore, the rapidly evolving AI landscape can contribute to a fragmented DevEx. Models and AI agent frameworks are constantly expanding and improving, which puts pressure on developers to constantly stay abreast of the latest offerings and keep up with always-evolving protocols and practices. Enhanced AI capabilities are obviously useful, but they can become a double-edged sword without thoughtful mediation and guidance from one’s DevEx team.