6 ways to enhance developer productivity with—and beyond—AI

However, software engineering productivity encompasses more than speed and efficiency. It also includes effectiveness, code quality and the developer experience. In some of these areas, AI can hinder more than help.

A study by nonprofit research organization METR found that AI tools might actually slow developers down in some cases. Those surveyed reported a few factors that might explain the reduction in speed, including AI tools performing worse in large and complex development environments and the tools’ lack of vital tacit context or knowledge.

Stack Overflow’s 2025 Developer Survey uncovered similar results. Respondents cited dealing with solutions that are “almost right but not quite” as their top frustration when it comes to AI tools, followed by the time-consuming process of debugging AI-generated lines of code. Surveyed developers also said they would still turn to another person for help when they don’t trust AI’s answers, have ethical or security concerns about code, want to learn best practices or when they’re stuck and can’t explain the problem.

This makes the human touch even more valuable to cultivate high-performing and productive developers. AI is becoming a must-have tool for software development, but it’s not a magic wand. Software development still requires input from humans to be effective. Here are six ways to enhance software developer productivity—with and beyond AI.