Internal developer portals are sometimes abbreviated as IDPs, though that same abbreviation can apply to the related, but not identical, internal developer platform. Essentially, the internal developer platform is the environment that hosts those tools, while the portal is how the developers find, learn about and use them.

IDC data indicates that knowledge workers might spend as much as 2.5 hours per day—about 30% of the workday—searching for information. For developers and engineers, this information is vital in helping to ensure compliance, functionality and non-redundancy.

Let’s say that a newly hired developer needs to build a new microservice to modify the way a cart works in an e-commerce platform. Without a developer portal, that developer might have to navigate a maze of documentation and internal tools, tools that might be out of date or in conflict with other documentation. The developer might not have a list of existing services and APIs that would help save time in building this new cart. And they might encounter all kinds of dead ends and red herrings as they attempt to learn about the development environment and figure out how things are done.

An internal developer portal solves this issue by gathering a services catalog, software templates, docs, automated workflow information, onboarding guidance and more, all in one place. A crucial component within a DevOps ecosystem, an internal developer portal can reduce cognitive loads and streamline development processes by making institutional knowledge centralized, standardized and transparent.