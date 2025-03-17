What’s the vibe around vibe coding?

As OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teases the creative writing skills of an upcoming OpenAI model, many developers and software engineers are embracing something called “vibe coding.” The expression is only six weeks old, but it continues to spark debate on Reddit and various Slack channels—including here at IBM.

Put simply, vibe coding is a term that OpenAI Co-Founder and ex-Tesla AI Senior Director Andrej Karpathy recently used to describe how good LLMs have become at reasoning and coding. (Think: Claude’s Sonnet, or AI code editor Cursor). Now, he wrote on X, developers can “give in to the vibes, embrace exponentials and forget that the code even exists.” As Ars Technica put it: “Instead of being about control and precision, vibe coding is all about surrendering to the flow.”

Joshua Noble, a Technical Strategist at IBM, says he believes that vibe coding started as a joke. But the expression stuck, with incubator Y Combinator even creating a 30-minute video explainer titled “Vibe Coding Is the Future.”

Vibe coding might be the future, but it’s still imperfect today. “I think it's really more like if you were out of ideas, or if you're feeling lazy, just let CoPilot do it for you a little bit and see where it leads you,” Noble says. “I just see stuff, say stuff, run stuff and copy-paste stuff, and it mostly works.”

Ash Minhas, a Manager of Technical Content at IBM, agrees: “Vibe coding is a thing,” he says. “It’s like you can take inspiration and convert it into something.” To illustrate his point, Minhas says he and his brother came up with a prompt to create an app that helps users find their FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) number. “If you have technical skills, it's fantastic,” he says.