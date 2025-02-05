The impact of AI

From AI chatbots to self-service interfaces and other intelligent systems, business leaders credit AI adoption with gains in revenues and profits. AI-powered business intelligence tools can reduce human error by enabling leaders to perform data-driven decision-making. Meanwhile, AI apps and workflow enhancements streamline operations for increased efficiency. Overall, generative AI adoption might lead to global GDP growth as high as 7% over 10 years.2

IBM’s AI in Action 2024 report found that 67% of surveyed leaders reported revenue increases of 25% or more due to including AI in business operations. The report found similar sentiment for profit boosts: 66% of polled leaders credited AI systems and tools for profit margin increases of at least 25%.

How are these leaders gaining business benefits from AI? Communication and planning are essential: 85% of leaders claimed to follow an AI roadmap, and 72% achieved alignment between C-suites and IT leadership. Al programs can help business leaders improve decision-making processes, leading to more informed decisions. Across the four industries studied in the report—finance, telecoms, retail and manufacturing—the leading business use cases for AI are:

Finance: Virtual assistants for external applications and AI-enabled search engines

Telecoms: IT operations and automation, virtual assistants for internal applications

Retail: Improved customer experience

Manufacturing: IT operations and automation

A closer look at the manufacturing sector reveals further details for AI in operations management and other business areas. The median response in an IBM survey reported a 30% improvement in forecast accuracy, 25% in product defects, 20% in excess inventory and similar benefits in other metrics.