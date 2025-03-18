AI for lead generation

Oftentimes AI lead generation tools can be integrated directly into customer relationship management (CRM) systems for lead scoring and personalized outreach. This type of automation can streamline the lead generation process and optimize sales teams to focus on building relationships and closing deals.

Traditional lead generation methods typically use broad stroke strategies to target an audience and rely on manual outreach methods. AI-powered lead generation tactics instead help sales teams target leads with greater precision and can result in higher conversion rates.

Before jumping into a new AI tool, a business should evaluate its current lead generation process, weighing all of the current features to identify opportunities for improvement. Not all AI tools are the one-size-fits-all and a business must consider which features fit their business needs best.

Once the AI tool has been chosen, it is then up to the business to train employees. This is why it’s important to find a solution like IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ that can fit right into a business's existing processes or workflows. Organizations should ensure that employees are comfortable with the tools before launch, which may require training or upskilling.

After implementation it’s time to monitor the results of adding AI to the lead generation process. Businesses should track key performance indicators (KPIs), such as conversion rates and engagement levels. This data can help determine what is working and where improvements can be made.