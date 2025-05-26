AI sales solutions

Let your sellers focus on selling. Use AI agents to realize revenue faster.
In today’s on-demand world, enterprises need to accelerate sales at every step of the lifecycle. IBM offers purpose-built technologies and consulting services that use generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) to help scale, reduce costs and strengthen relationships through transformative digital and physical sales experiences.
AI-powered agents to effortlessly handle customer relationship management (CRM) updates, lead prioritization and follow-ups.
Blend conversational and agentic AI, enabling your organization to control AI autonomy.
Build, deploy and manage AI agents across your organization with a single intuitive interface.
Maximize return on investment (ROI) and productivity with a unified data, AI and automation interface, plus a partner ecosystem that includes Oracle, SAP and Salesforce.
IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate is a solution that helps you drive faster time to value on sales enablement, sales prospecting and opportunity management. It seamlessly integrates with your existing tools including Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft Outlook, Slack, Salesloft, Seismic, Marketo and LinkedIn. In addition, it uses your enterprise data to drive real-time insights for optimization and productivity at scale.
IBM Consulting is your partner for customer experience and sales transformation, offering end-to-end services to help companies envision, build and operate agile, future-ready sales organizations. We help simplify complex processes, enhance productivity with AI-driven insights and enable seamless, self-service buyer experiences.
Ready to hit quota faster? IBM watsonx Orchestrate can bring your sales team to the next level.