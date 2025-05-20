AI: Making sales smarter, not harder

NEW

20 May 2025

 

AI is changing the dynamics of every field—and sales is no exception. But what does that look like in action?

 

In this episode, Morgan Ingram, founder and CEO of AMP Creative, explains how AI substantially increases the active selling time of sales professionals by automating the grunt work.

 

For example, AI slashes the proposal creation time from hours to minutes. And that’s not all—AI also helps craft sharper, more personalized sales messages that improve response rates and drive higher revenue.

 

Watch the full discussion on how you can AI-optimize your sales workflow, empowering sellers to focus on what matters—closing deals and boosting the bottom line.

 
Search for AI in Action Podcast YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

More AI in Action

AI news is moving fast. Keep your business ahead with updates about AI advancements, strategies and expert perspectives

 Stay on top of AI news View all episodes
The era of AI in finance has officially begun Transforming HR with agentic AI: Insights from IBM's client zero story Agentic AI: The emerging challenge in cybersecurity

Expand your knowledge

The latest AI news and insights

Get expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think newsletter.
AI in Action 2024: Let’s get real about AI

We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
AI Academy

AI Academy is a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a curriculum designed for business leaders such as yourself.
How IBM can help
Scale trusted AI with watsonx.governance® Learn more about watsonx.governance
Secure AI deployments with Guardium® AI Security Explore Guardium AI Security
Subscribe to our playlist

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode—subscribe on YouTube