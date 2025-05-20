20 May 2025
AI is changing the dynamics of every field—and sales is no exception. But what does that look like in action?
In this episode, Morgan Ingram, founder and CEO of AMP Creative, explains how AI substantially increases the active selling time of sales professionals by automating the grunt work.
For example, AI slashes the proposal creation time from hours to minutes. And that’s not all—AI also helps craft sharper, more personalized sales messages that improve response rates and drive higher revenue.
Watch the full discussion on how you can AI-optimize your sales workflow, empowering sellers to focus on what matters—closing deals and boosting the bottom line.
