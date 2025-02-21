AI for sales prospecting

Given the highly individualized nature of the sales process and the large amounts of data that sales teams obtain across platforms, AI-powered tools have become increasingly critical across the entire sales process. In sales prospecting, organizations typically use AI to analyze sales data to identify high-value potential customers, reduce time-consuming manual tasks and automate select customer interactions. With the increasing power and utility of generative AI, sales professionals also rely on virtual assistants to help perform customer research or generate communications such as follow-up emails.

When used successfully, AI’s utility in the sales prospecting process reaches beyond individual salespeople, providing value across the enterprise. For instance, AI increases developer productivity by handling repetitive tasks, facilitating faster and more efficient technology stacks for sales teams. At the leadership level, AI uncovers high-level insights about a business, allowing executives to make more informed decisions about how the sales prospecting process aligns with broader enterprise goals. By using AI data governance platforms, security teams ensure that client data is managed appropriately and remains secure.

AI’s capacity to positively impact financial performance, increase conversion rates, improve sales engagement and streamline lead generation practices in both B2B and B2C sales has become increasingly clear in recent years. For instance, according to a survey last year from the management consultancy McKinsey,1 data-driven B2B sales teams blending personalized customer experience with generative AI are 1.7 times more likely to increase market share than those that do not.