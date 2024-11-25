What is sales automation?

Sales automation, or sales process automation, is the strategy of using technologies to eliminate repetitive tasks, improve efficiencies and increase sales team productivity.

Sales automation tools help sales professionals better meet the changing dynamics of the sales process and provide value to their sales prospects.

By incorporating automation into sales activities, sales teams improve the customer experience. Organizations can become more efficient and can better move prospects throughout the sales funnel. Sales automation improves several processes throughout the sales cycle from lead generation to prospecting to onboarding to retention.

Historically, sales automation aligned around data capture and analysis and workflow automation, which involves automatically performing actions with that data. The rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) has expanded what sales automation can do. The best sales automation strategy combines traditional practices with new technologies like generative AI, machine learning and robot process automation (RPA).

Sales automation can boost sales performance and improve the bottom line, especially for small businesses that might not have many sales professionals to handle all of their sales process needs.