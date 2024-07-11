The IBM Institute for Business Value published a series of researched-backed guides called—The CEO’s guide to generative AI—on topics ranging from generative AI in cybersecurity to customer experience. The IBM Institute for Business Value has identified 3 things every leader needs to know and what they can do about it:

1. Generative AI is a seismic shock to experience.

By using customer data from all areas of a business, including sales, marketing and service functions, it can personalize a customer experience and use CRM data to its fullest potential.

What leaders can do: Aim high when it comes to your goals for using AI capabilities. Generative AI might be available to all companies. It comes down to how CEOs choose to use this capability for their business needs. Enable designers to augment content creation with generative AI and engage with AI technology. Use generative AI to make things simple by establishing use-case-specific guidelines and complement open models with an investment in proprietary data.

2. Customer trust is the new currency.

The promise of what generative AI can deliver to its customers relies on a foundation of trust from the company itself. IBM Institute for Business Value found that “80% of business leaders see explainability, ethics, bias or trust as a major concern on the road to generative AI adoption.”1

What leaders can do: CEOs should be leading with empathy and prioritize ethical journeys. Build trust with customers by developing generative AI ethics specific to their concerns and give them a trustworthy experience that helps ensure customer satisfaction. Build generative AI into the user experience from the start, personalize marketing campaigns and direct customer outreach to further earn that trust.

3. Generative AI opens the door to reinventing the employee experience.

On average, 87% of executives expect job roles to be augmented by generative AI, not replaced. Generative AI promises to automate tasks that were previously too complicated for machines to handle. The success of a human-machine partnership is the core organizational change challenge when bringing in AI tools. CEOs need to carefully consider where to bring AI into the value chain and keep generative AI a consideration in all decision-making when it comes to employee impact and well-being.

What leaders can do: Develop a human-machine partnership from the start that can create more value than either can do alone. Make a good impression with generative AI by providing positive messaging around how it can boost employees' efficiency and productivity. Integrate the AI tools, intelligent workflows and hybrid cloud platforms in a way that engages employees to perform at the highest level and involves employees in designing the AI implementation.