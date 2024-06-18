Three keys to business transformation with Benni Blau, CPIO, SAP. Transforming your workforce takes more than big speeches and fancy slide decks. Successful transformations come from the right alignment of people, technology and process. Dr. Benni Blau, Chief Process and Information Officer of SAP, talks about how he approaches process and IT strategy, the critical elements of transformation and why partnerships matter now more than ever.

0:47 - Meet Benni Blau

1:57 - Cloud transformation and the evolution of the CIO

3:35 - The rate and pace of transformation

5:23 - Putting people and processes at the forefront of transformation

9:00 - New demands on CIOs and the power of partnerships

11:57 - The value management mindset

14:47 - People, AI and the Jevons paradox

16:57 - Dealing with application sprawl

21:35 - Nondigital downtime

