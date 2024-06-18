Home

Think

Podcasts

Transformers Podcast

business transformation

 Three keys to business transformation with Benni Blau, CPIO, SAP
Watch the episode
Episode 9: Three keys to business transformation with Benni Blau, CPIO, SAP

Three keys to business transformation with Benni Blau, CPIO, SAP. Transforming your workforce takes more than big speeches and fancy slide decks. Successful transformations come from the right alignment of people, technology and process. Dr. Benni Blau, Chief Process and Information Officer of SAP, talks about how he approaches process and IT strategy, the critical elements of transformation and why partnerships matter now more than ever.

  • 0:47 - Meet Benni Blau
  • 1:57 - Cloud transformation and the evolution of the CIO
  • 3:35 - The rate and pace of transformation
  • 5:23 - Putting people and processes at the forefront of transformation
  • 9:00 - New demands on CIOs and the power of partnerships
  • 11:57 - The value management mindset
  • 14:47 - People, AI and the Jevons paradox
  • 16:57 - Dealing with application sprawl
  • 21:35 - Nondigital downtime

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity. The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Transformers podcast episodes
Subscribe today Apple podcasts Spotify podcast YouTube Casted

Work smarter with generative AI

Build your own AI assistants and agents with IBM watsonx Orchestrate™

With a catalog of prebuilt apps and skills and a conversational chat experience, IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ empowers you to seamlessly design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes.

 SAP consulting services

IBM and SAP partner to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption at scale for greater productivity and ROI. Our shared approach to generative AI is built on an open ecosystem and trust.

Achieve better business outcomes, faster, at scale with IBM Consulting®

IBM Consulting® is where trusted expertise meets powerful technology. As the only global consultancy within a major tech leader, we drive high-impact outcomes by using advanced AI and a science-based approach to address your most critical challenges.
You might also like Mixture of Experts

Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.

 Tune in now AI in Action

Discover how to use AI to build actual experiences amidst all the hype about what AI can do. In this series, host Albert Lawrence, together with business leaders and IBM technologists, bypasses the theoretical rhetoric and shows you how to put AI into practice.

 Listen now Smart Talks with IBM

Get inspired by conversations between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.

 Listen now
Listen and learn with Transformers 

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube