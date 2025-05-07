

Organizations across industries are realizing that success hinges on their ability to leverage their most precious asset - their data. While the ultimate goal is to unlock the value of all your data, the journey to get to that point is just as important. Instead of starting with the question “which AI will I use,” the journey to tactical impact with AI should start by asking “which platform should I use." A hybrid architecture approach meets your data and IT where they are,while managing costs and enabling better AI capabilities. Learn how a well-designed hybrid architecture unifies data, takes advantage of high-performance computing, and improves security to support you on your journey to success with AI at scale.



Speakers

o Hillery Hunter, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Innovation, IBM Infrastructure, IBM

o Jean-Michel Garcia, Group CTO, BNP Paribas

o Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, IBM

o Ross Mauri, General Manager, IBM Z & LinuxONE, IBM

o Matt Hicks, President and Chief Executive Officer, Red Hat