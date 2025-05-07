07 May 2025
Organizations across industries are realizing that success hinges on their ability to leverage their most precious asset - their data. While the ultimate goal is to unlock the value of all your data, the journey to get to that point is just as important. Instead of starting with the question “which AI will I use,” the journey to tactical impact with AI should start by asking “which platform should I use." A hybrid architecture approach meets your data and IT where they are,while managing costs and enabling better AI capabilities. Learn how a well-designed hybrid architecture unifies data, takes advantage of high-performance computing, and improves security to support you on your journey to success with AI at scale.
Speakers
o Hillery Hunter, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Innovation, IBM Infrastructure, IBM
o Jean-Michel Garcia, Group CTO, BNP Paribas
o Ric Lewis, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, IBM
o Ross Mauri, General Manager, IBM Z & LinuxONE, IBM
o Matt Hicks, President and Chief Executive Officer, Red Hat
In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna shows how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.
Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.
For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.
Agents and models are useful only when the most important tool is available ... data! Hear from business leaders and leading organizations who are already putting data to work to improve AI productivity and accuracy.
Join IBM Consulting as we highlight visionary leaders, and breakthrough methods, where AI is setting new innovation benchmarks. Learn how placing the right strategic bets can help businesses not only thrive, but reshape industries and create new growth.
Learn about the latest AI and tech news - discover what they mean for you and your business.