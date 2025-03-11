The women pioneering mainframes and AI

Over 70% of Fortune 500 enterprises rely on mainframes today. Despite being around since the 1950s, the latest mainframes are not relics of the past, but rather a vital component of AI strategy and implementation. In this episode, Donna Dillenberger, IBM fellow and CTO of Hybrid Cloud Systems research, and Rosalind Radcliffe, IBM fellow and CTO for IBM CIO platform Transform Nation, discuss how mainframes can be the nerve center that powers AI. They also talk about what it’s like to be a woman working in infrastructure and AI and provide advice for women looking to break into the industry.