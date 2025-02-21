Home

Episode 50

AI on IBM z17, Meta’s Llama 4 and Google Cloud Next 2025

Episode 50: AI on IBM z17, Meta’s Llama 4 and Google Cloud Next 2025

IBM z17™ is here! In episode 50 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Shobhit Varshney and Hillery Hunter to debrief the launch of a new mainframe with robust AI infrastructure. Next, Meta dropped Llama 4 over the weekend—how’s it going? Then, Shobhit is recording live from Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas, along with Gemini 2.5 Pro. What are some of the most exciting announcements? Finally, the Pew Research Center shows perception of AI—how does this impact the industry? All that and more on today’s 50th Mixture of Experts.

Key takeaways:

  • 00:00 – Intro  
  • 00:55 – IBM z17
  • 11:42 – Llama 4
  • 25:02 – Google Cloud Next 2025 
  • 34:29 – Pew’s research on perception of AI

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
