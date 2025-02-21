IBM z17™ is here! In episode 50 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kate Soule, Shobhit Varshney and Hillery Hunter to debrief the launch of a new mainframe with robust AI infrastructure. Next, Meta dropped Llama 4 over the weekend—how’s it going? Then, Shobhit is recording live from Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas, along with Gemini 2.5 Pro. What are some of the most exciting announcements? Finally, the Pew Research Center shows perception of AI—how does this impact the industry? All that and more on today’s 50th Mixture of Experts.