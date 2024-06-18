Home

Episode 2

 The year to get open source right
Episode 2: The year to get open source right

CIOs, what’s your New Year’s resolution? Finding the perfect mix of open source and proprietary tech, getting the right infrastructure in place, and making sure people have the skills to use it all. Tune in to hear host Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, speak with Marco Bill-Peter, SVP of Core Business Platforms at Red Hat®, about getting open source right. Find out more on this episode of Transformers!

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
