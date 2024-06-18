CIOs, what’s your New Year’s resolution? Finding the perfect mix of open source and proprietary tech, getting the right infrastructure in place, and making sure people have the skills to use it all. Tune in to hear host Ann Funai, CIO and VP of Business Platforms Transformation at IBM, speak with Marco Bill-Peter, SVP of Core Business Platforms at Red Hat®, about getting open source right. Find out more on this episode of Transformers!