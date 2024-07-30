Connect every interaction to ROI When it comes to IT, where do you invest? Declan Coombs, Cloud & Technology Advisory Partner at IBM, shows how FinOps and AI can help empower teams to make better decisions. Rethink home

Using generative AI and FinOps, CIOs can calculate the cost and ROI of every application down to each customer interaction. Ultimately, they’re no longer looking at just cost savings. They can look at ways to add value to the business and decide where to invest next. Declan Coombs Partner, Cloud & Technology Advisory IBM

Featured resource See the full picture of IT spend To capitalize on the full potential of generative AI, leaders need greater visibility into IT spend to better understand and orchestrate the flow of funds across the enterprise. Taking a wide-angle view of data can help re-evaluate workflows, processes, protocols—and potentially the system architecture itself. Read the report

