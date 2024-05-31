Virtual assistants powered with generative AI can act as a router between your investments and the customer, guiding them to the right answer. Generative AI is more capable than humans to provide succinct, applicable, personalized answers, which is what your customers expect.
For the first time, generative AI is making it possible for customer service to be scalable and human-centered.
Think of your call center as not just a cost center, but an engagement center that builds relationships with customers.
Generative AI can unlock the desire to connect and problem-solve.
