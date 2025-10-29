Is a safe AI browser even possible?

On this week’s super spooky Halloween episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski and panelists Suja Viswesan, J.R. Rao and Dave McGinnis discuss the terrifying security risks of ChatGPT Atlas. Plus: The ghost network spreading malware on YouTube, an invisible worm that drops a “Zombi” payload and AWS’s brush with the grave. (Notice a theme?) And stick around for a sneak peek of a very special episode at the end.

