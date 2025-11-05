What do AI agents, the stock market and behavior-based threat detection tools have in common? You’ll need to listen to this week’s episode of Security Intelligence to find out.

Join host Matt Kosinski and panelists Sridhar Muppidi and Cris Thomas for a jam-packed conversation, including new ways to build malicious AI agents, a malware strain that types like a person, a social engineering scheme that manipulates stock prices and a banner year for bug bounties.

Plus: When it comes to new tech, why does governance always lag so far behind implementation?

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.