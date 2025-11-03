Securing AI Agents | Webinar Building Trust in the Era of Autonomous Systems. 12 Nov. 11 AM ET

How to break into an office: A social engineering expert talks physical security

Could you break into an office armed with nothing more than a coffee-stained resume and some charisma? Meet someone who can.

Today’s bonus episode of Security Intelligence features an in-depth interview with Stephanie Carruthers, Global Head of Cyber Range and Chief People Hacker at IBM X-Force.

Stephanie shares the harrowing tale of one of her most daring physical security assessments. Along the way, we discuss why physical security and cybersecurity are two sides of the same coin, highlight common physical security gaps and reveal why your office trash is a criminal’s treasure.
We can't stop social engineering for good, but we can fight back Why does social engineering work?
What is social engineering?
An email that seems to be from a trusted coworker requesting sensitive information and a threatening voicemail claiming to be from the IRS are just a few examples of social engineering.
What is cybersecurity?
By one estimate, cybercrime will cost the world economy USD 10.5 trillion per year by 2025.
What is cloud security?
Dive deep with Nataraj Nagaratnam from IBM Cloud® as he explains cloud security and how enterprises can incorporate it into their business operations.
