Could you break into an office armed with nothing more than a coffee-stained resume and some charisma? Meet someone who can.

Today’s bonus episode of Security Intelligence features an in-depth interview with Stephanie Carruthers, Global Head of Cyber Range and Chief People Hacker at IBM X-Force.

Stephanie shares the harrowing tale of one of her most daring physical security assessments. Along the way, we discuss why physical security and cybersecurity are two sides of the same coin, highlight common physical security gaps and reveal why your office trash is a criminal’s treasure.