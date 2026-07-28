Trust Needs Proof: Who Really Controls Your AI?

Malcolm Gladwell sits down live at VivaTech with IBM’s Ana Paula Assis and AXA CIO Giovanni D’Aniello to explore how organizations can balance innovation, control, trust, and resilience in the age of AI.

 

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Smart Talks VivaTech Episode

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Intentionality is probably what’s different from what we saw in the past on how companies were adopting innovation. It was very much driven by convenience and speed, and now you have to have convenience, speed, and intentionality. You have to have visibility on the decisions you’re making and you have to keep your choices more open.
Ana Paula Assis Senior Vice President and Chair for IBM Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific IBM

Event Highlights

This podcast was recorded in front of a live audience in Paris at VivaTech 2026.

IBM's Ana Paula Assis in conversation
IBM's Ana Paula Assis in conversation
AXA's Giovanni D'Aniello (left) and IBM's Ana Paula Assis (right) on stage at VivaTech
AXA's Giovanni D'Aniello (left) and IBM's Ana Paula Assis (right) on stage at VivaTech
Malcolm Gladwell, host of Smart Talks with IBM
Malcolm Gladwell, host of Smart Talks with IBM
Dive deeper The Calculus of Digital Sovereignty Explore Digital Sovereignty Solutions The sovereignty illusion: Why most enterprises don’t control what they think they do

Meet our experts

Headshot of Giovanni D'Aniello
Giovanni D'Aniello

Group CIO, AXA
Ana Paula Assis Portrait Rectangle
Ana Paula Assis

Senior Vice President and Chair for IBM Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific
Malcolm Gladwell smiling
Malcolm Gladwell

Bestselling Author and Podcaster, Pushkin Industries

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