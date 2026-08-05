On this episode of Security Intelligence, Diego Matos Martins, Kimmie Farrington and Jeff Crume join host Matt Kosinski to:
Yeah. Okay. Sure.
All that and more on Security Intelligence!
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Listen to the latest bonus episode: Your data breach plan is missing something major: people.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Anthropic found 3 cases of its own AI models breaking containment during testing. Plus a new agentic browser flaw and a public archive of 204 zero-days.
Most breach plans forget the hardest part: the people. IBM's Limor Kessem on why human factors determine whether your crisis response succeeds or fails.
Hugging Face got hacked. Here’s what you need to know. Plus: The Cost of a Data Breach 2026.
AI that red teams itself. Scam-busting tools that scam the scammers. All that and more on Security Intelligence.
GLM-5.2, open-weight AI models, the end of CVSS scoring, “vibe hunting” and Lightwell’s launch.
AI model safeguards, agentic ransomware, ClickFix ascends and UnregStealer innovates on classic credential theft.
Breaking down the latest quantum safe cryptography executive order. Plus: What if Q-Day is already here?
Could a smarter approach to patching prevent more cyberattacks? IBM X-Force’s Ryan Anschutz makes the case for exposure management.
Could AI-native operating systems end social engineering for good? Plus: World Cup fraud, IDs for AI agents and IBM’s OpenAI partnership.
Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives.
Protect enterprise data across its lifecycle and simplify compliance requirements
Explore every facet of cybersecurity, from basic principles and attack types to cutting-edge tools and developing cyberthreats.