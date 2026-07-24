Crystals are defined by repeating patterns—but what if those patterns unfold in time rather than space? In this episode of The Coherence Times, we take a closer look at “time crystals”—systems of interacting particles that exhibit unique behaviors when driven by regular pulses of energy.

Join host Ryan Mandelbaum as they speak with Dr. Eric Switzer and Dr. Nicolás Lorente, two researchers who recently used IBM’s quantum computers to create and study a two-dimensional time crystal. Together,

They break down what it means for a system to behave like a crystal in time,

Why studying systems out of equilibrium matters, and

How quantum computers enable experiments that go beyond the limitations of purely classical methods.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.