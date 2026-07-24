Building time crystals with quantum computers

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About the episode
Building time crystals with quantum computers

Crystals are defined by repeating patterns—but what if those patterns unfold in time rather than space? In this episode of The Coherence Times, we take a closer look at “time crystals”—systems of interacting particles that exhibit unique behaviors when driven by regular pulses of energy.

Join host Ryan Mandelbaum as they speak with Dr. Eric Switzer and Dr. Nicolás Lorente, two researchers who recently used IBM’s quantum computers to create and study a two-dimensional time crystal. Together,

  • They break down what it means for a system to behave like a crystal in time, 
  • Why studying systems out of equilibrium matters, and 
  • How quantum computers enable experiments that go beyond the limitations of purely classical methods.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
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Host and speakers of the episode:

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Dr. Eric Switzer
Physicist, National Institute of Standards and Technology
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Dr. Nicolás Lorente
Scientific Researcher, CSIC
Ryan Mandelbaum
Ryan Mandelbaum
Host

Topics we discussed during the episode

What is quantum computing?

Quantum computing is an emergent field of computer science and engineering that harnesses the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers.

 What is quantum-centric supercomputing?

A quantum-centric supercomputer is a next-generation connection of a quantum computer with a classical supercomputer that uses error mitigation and error correction algorithms to yield results in practical runtimes.

 What is a quanum circuit?

In computer science, circuits are models of computation in which information is carried by wires through a network of gates, which represent operations on the information carried by the wires.

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