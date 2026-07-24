Crystals are defined by repeating patterns—but what if those patterns unfold in time rather than space? In this episode of The Coherence Times, we take a closer look at “time crystals”—systems of interacting particles that exhibit unique behaviors when driven by regular pulses of energy.
Join host Ryan Mandelbaum as they speak with Dr. Eric Switzer and Dr. Nicolás Lorente, two researchers who recently used IBM’s quantum computers to create and study a two-dimensional time crystal. Together,
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Quantum computing is an emergent field of computer science and engineering that harnesses the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the ability of even the most powerful classical computers.
A quantum-centric supercomputer is a next-generation connection of a quantum computer with a classical supercomputer that uses error mitigation and error correction algorithms to yield results in practical runtimes.
In computer science, circuits are models of computation in which information is carried by wires through a network of gates, which represent operations on the information carried by the wires.