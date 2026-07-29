The AI tipping point: 56% increase in AI-driven attacks, led by AI deepfake impersonations and AI-enabled malware, which drove the highest volume of those incidents. Read the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026 to know how to take action.
On this episode of Security Intelligence, Suja Viswesan, Dave McGinnis and Jeff Crume join host Matt Kosinski to dig into IBM’s 2026 Cost of a Data Breach report.
Read the Cost of a Data Breach report.
AI that red teams itself. Scam-busting tools that scam the scammers. All that and more on Security Intelligence.
GLM-5.2, open-weight AI models, the end of CVSS scoring, “vibe hunting” and Lightwell’s launch.
AI model safeguards, agentic ransomware, ClickFix ascends and UnregStealer innovates on classic credential theft.
Breaking down the latest quantum safe cryptography executive order. Plus: What if Q-Day is already here?
Could a smarter approach to patching prevent more cyberattacks? IBM X-Force’s Ryan Anschutz makes the case for exposure management.
Could AI-native operating systems end social engineering for good? Plus: World Cup fraud, IDs for AI agents and IBM’s OpenAI partnership.
Secure critical enterprise data from both current and emerging risks, wherever it lives.
Protect enterprise data across its lifecycle and simplify compliance requirements
Explore every facet of cybersecurity, from basic principles and attack types to cutting-edge tools and developing cyberthreats.