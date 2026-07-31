Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026 56% increase in AI-driven attacks. Read findings

AI Security Costs Rise: Cost of a Data Breach Report & Claude Opus 5

About the episode

Read the 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report

Are AI-powered cyberattacks getting cheaper while defenses get more expensive?

This week on Mixture of Experts Tim Hwang is joined by Nathalie Baracaldo, Kush Varshney, and Mihai Criveti to:

  1. Bbreak down IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026, and AI dominates this year’s report. 
  2. Next, Anthropic dropped Claude Opus 5, a cost-effective alternative to Fable, but is it better? 
  3. Next, we analyze David Zax’s feature on “What does AI look like,” and how it could help you describe what AI is doing to parents, children and just anyone wondering! 
  4. Finally, the astrology app Co-Star was acquired by Midjourney. Will your daily horoscope get better or face some hallucinations? 

All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.

Host and speakers of the episode:

A portrait drawing of Mihai Criveti
Mihai Criveti
Distinguished Engineer, Chief Architect, watsonx Orchestrate
Nathalie Baracaldo smile
Nathalie Baracaldo
Senior Research Scientist, Master Inventor
Kush Varshney smile
Kush Varshney
IBM Fellow
Headshot of Tim Hwang, Podcast Host of Mixture of Experts
Tim Hwang
Host
Topics we discussed during the episode What are large language models (LLMs)? What is AI security? What is a neural network? What is identity threat detection and response (ITDR)? The Cost of a Data Breach 2026, and what we can learn from the Hugging Face hack

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