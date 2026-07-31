Read the 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report

Are AI-powered cyberattacks getting cheaper while defenses get more expensive?

This week on Mixture of Experts Tim Hwang is joined by Nathalie Baracaldo, Kush Varshney, and Mihai Criveti to:

Bbreak down IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026, and AI dominates this year’s report. Next, Anthropic dropped Claude Opus 5, a cost-effective alternative to Fable, but is it better? Next, we analyze David Zax’s feature on “What does AI look like,” and how it could help you describe what AI is doing to parents, children and just anyone wondering! Finally, the astrology app Co-Star was acquired by Midjourney. Will your daily horoscope get better or face some hallucinations?

All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.