The AI agent access problem: Can IAM handle AI?

AI agents are coming to the enterprise—but can we actually control them?

On this bonus episode of Security Intelligence, IBM Fellow and CTO IBM Security Sridhar Muppidi helps us dig into the rise of agentic AI security risks, from generative AI systems with backend access to autonomous agents that can schedule meetings, call APIs and automate workflows — often with highly privileged access.

Traditionally, identity and access management has (IAM) focused on human beings. Then came service accounts and API credentials. Now? We’re facing an explosion of machine identities, including a brand-new class of AI identities that blend human and machine characteristics.  How do we manage identity and access for software systems that behave like human users?

Join us for a discussion of:

  • What makes AI identity management different from traditional IAM
  • Why valid account abuse remains one of the top attack vectors — and how AI could amplify it
  • The risks of giving generative AI systems the keys to the kingdom
  • How enterprises should think about AI access control and governance
  • Why there’s still no clear standard for securing AI and non-human identities

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
