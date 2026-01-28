Romance scams: How they work, how they win and what we do about it

Valentine’s day might be over, but love is in the air. The love a scammer has for their victim’s wallet, that is.

In this special episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski sits down with Claire Nunez, Suja Viswesan, and Dave Bales to break down how modern romance scams actually work: from the “wrong number” text that starts an innocent chat, to long-con “pig butchering” schemes that use emotion, trust and time to extract money — often through crypto investment bait. The panel explains why anyone can fall for these scams, how breaches and public records can help scammers build convincing victim profiles and how AI is making the problem worse.

Finally, the team gets practical: how to talk to a loved one who may be caught in a scam, how to remove stigma so people report faster and what organizations can do when a “personal” scam becomes a corporate risk.

Key takeaways:

  • Don’t respond to unknown numbers
  • Treat online “investment opportunities” as a red flag
  • And remember: if this happened to you, you’re not alone.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Watch all the episodes
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Explore more episodes

Security Intelligence Podcast
OpenClaw and Claude Opus 4.6: Where is AI agent security headed?
Security Intelligence Podcast
What cybersecurity pros need to know about OpenClaw and Moltbook
Security Intelligence Podcast
John Henry vs. the chatbot: Can humans outsmart AI scam artists?
Security Intelligence Podcast
The newest AI malware vs. 40 years of hacker culture
Security Intelligence Podcast
Most cybersecurity training doesn’t work. Can we change that?
Security Intelligence Podcast
Ransomware whack-a-mole, AI agents as insider threats and how to hack a humanoid robot
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
A new take on bug bounties, AI red teams and our New Year’s resolutions
Security Intelligence Podcast
Why it costs so much to get hacked in America
Security Intelligence Podcast
Cybersecurity’s year in review: ClickFix attacks, vibecoding vulnerabilities, shadow agents and more

You might also like

Weekly Mixture of Experts podcast
Google’s Gemini 3: AI agents, reasoning and search mode
Transformers Podcast cover
AI & cyber resilience: What every C-Suite must know
Techsplainers thumbnail
Whats is a data breach?
Techsplainers thumbnail
Techsplainers thumbnail
Techsplainers thumbnail
Related resources The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 Explore more cybersecurity topics
How IBM can help
IBM Guardium® AI Security

Secure AI models and AI agents. Automatically discover shadow AI. Unify teams for trustworthy AI.

 Explore Guardium AI Security
Data security and protection solutions

Protect enterprise data across its lifecycle and simplify compliance requirements

 Eplore data security and protection solutions
The 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity

Explore the 2026 Guide to Cybersecurity, your comprehensive, curated source for educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and other resources on cybersecurity.  

 Learn more about cybersecurity
Follow us

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode
Cyber security concept and internet privacy data protection Modern showing padlock protecting business and financial data to protect persona