The defining cybersecurity stories of 2025

In this special year-end episode of Security Intelligence, we reflect on 2025, a year of new attack methods (ClickFix), new vulnerabilities (vibecoding) and new worries on the horizon (shadow agents).

From hijacked AI agents to massive supply chain breaches, 2025 forced security leaders to confront a sobering reality: trust might just be our biggest attack surface. 

Join hosts Matt Kosinski and Patrick Austin for a jam-packed look back at the biggest cybersecurity trends and cyberattacks of 2025, the lessons we can learn from them and what the road ahead looks like. Featuring:

  • 00:00 -- Intro
  • 4:10 -- AI and data security with Michelle Alvarez and Jeff Crume
  • 22:42 – Biggest cyberattacks of 2025 with Dave Bales and Nick Bradley
  • 38:18 – Major lessons, innovations and failures of cybersecurity in 2025 with Suja Viswesan and Sridhar Muppidi

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
