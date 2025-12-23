In this special year-end episode of Security Intelligence, we reflect on 2025, a year of new attack methods (ClickFix), new vulnerabilities (vibecoding) and new worries on the horizon (shadow agents).

From hijacked AI agents to massive supply chain breaches, 2025 forced security leaders to confront a sobering reality: trust might just be our biggest attack surface.

Join hosts Matt Kosinski and Patrick Austin for a jam-packed look back at the biggest cybersecurity trends and cyberattacks of 2025, the lessons we can learn from them and what the road ahead looks like. Featuring:

00:00 -- Intro

4:10 -- AI and data security with Michelle Alvarez and Jeff Crume

22:42 – Biggest cyberattacks of 2025 with Dave Bales and Nick Bradley

38:18 – Major lessons, innovations and failures of cybersecurity in 2025 with Suja Viswesan and Sridhar Muppidi

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

