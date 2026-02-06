Codex launch & OpenClaw/Moltbook chaos: This week in AI agents

Watch the episode

Is OpenAI Codex a game-changer or just catching up? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze OpenAI’s first-party coding agent app, Codex. Host Tim Hwang and panelists Abraham Daniels, Ambhi Ganesan and first-time guest Sandhya Iyer debate whether Codex gives OpenAI an edge in the crowded AI coding space—or if it’s simply table stakes in the agent orchestration race. Next, we revisit Moltbot (now OpenClaw), which spun off Moltbook,  the Reddit-style social network for AI agents. Are these agent simulations revealing insights or just fun experiments? Our experts weigh in on the security risks, hallucinations and more. Join us for a packed episode covering coding agents, agent economies and the evolving code assistant landscape.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • TBD – OpenAI Codex app launch
  • TBD – MoltBot/OpenClaw: AI agent social networks

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
View all Mixture of Experts episodes
Listen on Apple podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted

Explore more episodes

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agents go mainstream

Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot) sparks open-source agent revolution, Dario Amodei's AI adolescence essay, IBM Grammy IQ and Microsoft's Maia 200 chip unveiled.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
The new AI race: Enterprise innovation in 2026

OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!

Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets

NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
Mixture of Experts podcast artwork
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.

You might also like

YouTube video What cybersecurity pros need to know about OpenClaw and Moltbook

Watch the latest episode of the Security Intelligence podcast

Latest Security Intelligence episode
The Enterprise in 2030

AI isn’t just enhancing the business model. By 2030, it will be the business model.

Read the Enterprise 2030 study
IBM Enterprise Advantage

Scale your AI for faster value creation

Explore IBM Enterprise Advantage
Subscribe to the Think newsletter

Sign up for the Think Newsletter to get weekly insights, research and expert views on the latest news in AI and tech.

Subscribe for AI updates

Take the next step in your AI Journey

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®

Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate
Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

 Explore AI solutions
The 2026 Guide to AI Agents

In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.

 Learn more about AI agents
Stay on top of AI news with our experts

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube Subscribe to the Think newsletter