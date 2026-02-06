Is OpenAI Codex a game-changer or just catching up? This week on Mixture of Experts, we analyze OpenAI’s first-party coding agent app, Codex. Host Tim Hwang and panelists Abraham Daniels, Ambhi Ganesan and first-time guest Sandhya Iyer debate whether Codex gives OpenAI an edge in the crowded AI coding space—or if it’s simply table stakes in the agent orchestration race. Next, we revisit Moltbot (now OpenClaw), which spun off Moltbook, the Reddit-style social network for AI agents. Are these agent simulations revealing insights or just fun experiments? Our experts weigh in on the security risks, hallucinations and more. Join us for a packed episode covering coding agents, agent economies and the evolving code assistant landscape.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
