OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agents go mainstream

Have open-source AI agents finally gone mainstream?

This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Marina Danilevsky and Aaron Baughman. First, we dive into Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot), the open-source AI agent framework that’s sparked a buying frenzy of Mac minis. What makes this agent different? Next, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is back with another essay, this time on AI’s “adolescence.” Then, the Grammy’s are this weekend, we chat about IBM’s AI-powered trivia experience, GRAMMY IQ. Aaron takes us through how the team scaled using AI agents, plus you could win tickets to the 2027 Grammys. Finally, Microsoft unveils Maia 200, their latest inference chip claiming 30% cost savings over NVIDIA. What does vertical integration mean for AI chip wars? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 01:11 – OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agent revolution
  • 12:59 – Dario Amodei’s “Adolescence of Technology” essay
  • 25:51 – IBM Grammy IQ: AI-powered trivia at the Grammys
  • 35:05 – Microsoft Maia 200: The inference chip wars heat up

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Explore more episodes

Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
The new AI race: Enterprise innovation in 2026

OpenAI introduces ads in ChatGPT, Claude Code has its breakout moment and IBV’s Enterprise 2030 report reveals the future of AI innovation. Listen to today’s Mixture of Experts!

Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
Claude Cowork analysis & Apple picks Gemini

Claude Cowork brings AI agents to your desktop, Apple switches to Google Gemini for Siri, and Linus Torvalds embraces vibe coding. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts!
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
CES 2026 AI highlights: NVIDIA Rubin & wild gadgets

NVIDIA's Rubin promises 5X performance gains, Meta acquires Manus AI for USD 2 Billion, and DeepSeek's MHC architecture redefines model training efficiency.
Security Intelligence Podcast imagery for promotional purposes
AI year in review: Trends shaping 2026

Our experts review 2025's AI breakthroughs and predict 2026 trends. AI hardware scarcity, open source wins, super agents and multimodal evolution discussed.

