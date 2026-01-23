Have open-source AI agents finally gone mainstream?

This week on Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Kaoutar El Maghraoui, Marina Danilevsky and Aaron Baughman. First, we dive into Moltbot (formerly Clawdbot), the open-source AI agent framework that’s sparked a buying frenzy of Mac minis. What makes this agent different? Next, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is back with another essay, this time on AI’s “adolescence.” Then, the Grammy’s are this weekend, we chat about IBM’s AI-powered trivia experience, GRAMMY IQ. Aaron takes us through how the team scaled using AI agents, plus you could win tickets to the 2027 Grammys. Finally, Microsoft unveils Maia 200, their latest inference chip claiming 30% cost savings over NVIDIA. What does vertical integration mean for AI chip wars? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

00:00 – Introduction

01:11 – OpenClaw (Moltbot, Clawdbot): Open-source agent revolution

12:59 – Dario Amodei’s “Adolescence of Technology” essay

25:51 – IBM Grammy IQ: AI-powered trivia at the Grammys

35:05 – Microsoft Maia 200: The inference chip wars heat up

