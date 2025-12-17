AI browser bans and the top software flaws of 2025

AI browsers are neat—but are they more trouble than they’re worth? 

In this episode of Security Intelligence, Austin Zeizel, Evelyn Anderson and Ryan Anschutz discuss Gartner’s recent advisory warning organizations to ban AI browsers from the workplace for the time being. Is there anything we can do to make them safe enough to use?

And that leads to a broader conversation about the relationship between AI model providers and the cybersecurity community. In the wake of some high-profile attacks using AI models—like the spy ring Anthropic busted—cybersecurity pros are split on whether AI vendors are pulling their weight in threat intel circles. This one has it all: spam bombing, social engineering and malicious virtual machines.

All that and more on Security Intelligence.  

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 01:14 -- Gartner: No AI browsers at work
  • 13:38 -- Should AI vendors share threat intel?
  • 23:11 -- MITRE’s top 25 most dangerous software flaws
  • 33:15 -- Are social logins safe?
  • 41:54 -- Bring-your-own-VM attacks

All that and more on Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity. 
Watch all the episodes
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted
Explore more episodes React2Shell makes waves, WormGPT falls flat and the latest threat to your Gmail account Your house might be a botnet, your devs are leaking secrets and poems are breaking your AI guardrails The dark web job market thrives, AI fraud rings rise and it’s holiday scam season Watch all episodes of Security Intelligence
You might also like Google’s Gemini 3: AI agents, reasoning and search mode AI and cyber resilience: What every C-Suite must know What is a data breach?

Related resources

Close-up of person's hand holding a shield icon with padlock inside, with neural pathways connected to it
Learn more about cybersecurity
3D render of two translucent cubes
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Back view of person working on computer in a server room
What is social engineering?
AI in Action Podcast artwork
When AI governance meets cybersecurity

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Security Intelligence podcast album art
React2Shell makes waves, WormGPT falls flat and the latest threat to your Gmail account
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
Part 1: What is MLOps?
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Inside Quantum Algorithms: Speedups, Hybrids & the Future
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
AI model analysis: Mistral 3, DeepSeek-V3.2 & Claude Opus 4.5
Security Intelligence podcast album art
Is your house secretly a botnet?
Transformers podcast artwork
From Elephants to AI Agents: A CXO Survival Guide
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Using quantum computers to uncover the mysteries of quantum physics
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is a data breach?
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Unlocking Our Quantum Future
Transformers podcast artwork
Adaptability Quotient: The CIO edge in an AI world
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Creating Smarter Business with AI and Quantum
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
Follow us

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode
Cyber security concept and internet privacy data protection Modern showing padlock protecting business and financial data to protect persona