In this episode of Security Intelligence, Austin Zeizel, Evelyn Anderson and Ryan Anschutz discuss Gartner’s recent advisory warning organizations to ban AI browsers from the workplace for the time being. Is there anything we can do to make them safe enough to use?

And that leads to a broader conversation about the relationship between AI model providers and the cybersecurity community. In the wake of some high-profile attacks using AI models—like the spy ring Anthropic busted—cybersecurity pros are split on whether AI vendors are pulling their weight in threat intel circles. This one has it all: spam bombing, social engineering and malicious virtual machines.

00:00 – Introduction

01:14 -- Gartner: No AI browsers at work

13:38 -- Should AI vendors share threat intel?

23:11 -- MITRE’s top 25 most dangerous software flaws



33:15 -- Are social logins safe?

41:54 -- Bring-your-own-VM attacks

